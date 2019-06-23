NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Tata Consultancy Services To Open Centre In Patna: Ravi Shankar Prasad

"Investment by India's largest IT company in Bihar should promote IT investments in the state," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Corporates | | Updated: June 23, 2019 13:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tata Consultancy Services To Open Centre In Patna: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Patna: 

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is all set to start a major centre in Patna. The Union IT minister, who also holds Communications and Electronics portfolio, announced it on his Twitter handle after meeting Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in New Delhi.

"Chairman of Tata Sons Shri N Chandrasekaran met met today. We had an enriching discussion on India's digital future. I am delighted that soon TCS is starting a major centre in Patna. Investment by India's largest IT company in Bihar should promote IT investments in the state," he tweeted.

The move will attract other IT companies to set up their centers in the state, he added. Both Mr Prasad and Mr Chandrasekaran discussed about various issues relating to India's digital sector and exchanged new ideas shaping a brighter digital future for the country, a statement issued by the minister's office said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

TCSTata Consulatancy Services (TCS)Ravi Shankar Prasad

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top