Tata Communications Shares Up 6% On Tie-Up With Google Cloud

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, theres wider recognition for business resilience and agility that cloud enables.

Tata Communications on Tuesday announced a tie-up with Google Cloud in India to drive cloud adoption and transform Indian businesses. With this partnership, Tata Communications has also expanded their managed public cloud services portfolio to include capabilities for Google Cloud.

As a part of this partnership, Tata Communications and Google Cloud India will enable organisations to deploy and access Google Cloud services through Tata Communications' IZO Managed Cloud while providing them ease-of-use coupled with end-to-end services. These services include cloud architecture planning, workload migration and ongoing operational support among others.

Tata Communications' IZO Managed Cloud service provides the expertise, infrastructure, and support services to drive business growth and improve performance. Its IZO Cloud Command portal offers a single-pane-of-glass orchestration tool that integrates different enterprise IT environments into a single dashboard and simplifies the management and orchestration of the IT estate, offering a unified cloud experience. It also provides a comprehensive view of IT resource utilisation to organisations for enabling greater control for the customer.

Tata Communications said that as a Google Cloud India partner, it will support organisations with services across infrastructure modernisation, data centre transformation, application modernisation, smart analytics, and multi-cloud deployments.

“The true test of 2021 will be how organizations adopt a cloud-first approach. Through our partnership with Tata Communications, we will be able to provide our customers with a unified, end-to-end experience that will remove the complexity in cloud management and help them transform at speed and scale,” said Amitabh Jacob, Head of Partners and Alliances at Google Cloud India.

With the current global pandemic scenario, there is wider recognition for business resilience and agility that cloud enables; most businesses are now beginning to explore a cloud-first model. DevOps, a set of practices that combine software development and IT operations, has become an important requirement for enterprises, Tata Communications said.

According to Rajesh Awasthi, Global Head of Cloud and Managed Hosting Services at Tata Communications, “The current demands on enterprises to manage and optimise their cloud solutions have never been more important, especially in the wake of COVID-19 and our increasing reliance on cloud infrastructure.”

On back of the announcement, the share price of Tata Communications Ltd. rose 5.62 per cent to close at Rs 1,050.90 on the BSE.