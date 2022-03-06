Tata Coin: Know All About This '100% Fully Community-Driven And Decentralised Cryptocurrency'

Tata Coin is a digital currency which belongs to the investors who own it

Tata Coin is a Binance Smart Chain-based community-driven cryptocurrency. It intends to make Decentralised Finance (DeFi) totally secure and to give the most secure digital currency to global enterprises and organisations, including investors. This would allow them to conduct their digital transactions securely, utilising blockchain technology. Tata Coin has no CEO and is not governed by any person, organisation, or group. This digital currency belongs to the investors who own it. The people in the community will be the ones to control it, which means that all the investors who have purchased and held the Tata Coin make up the Tata Coin team.

Tata Coin has a limited amount of nine million coins that cannot be expanded, and the entire supply is owned by the community. That is, the assets in the liquidity pool are owned only by investors. No one owns a supply of Tata Coins other than investors.

At the time of writing, in a list of crypto coins and tokens with volumes less than $50,000, Tata Coin gained the most in the last 24 hours. CoinMarketCap had pegged the 24-hour rise at 4805.12 per cent.

According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, the value of Tata Coin was $0.1749, which is about Rs. 13.

The Tata Coin website states that it's the “world's first 100 per cent fully community-driven and decentralized cryptocurrency”, and goes on to add that the “owners are solely investors”, and “no person, organisation, or group can control it”. The website also states that “TATA Coin has been launched as the world's first Digital Currency owned by ‘You'.”

Tata Coin was launched on the exchange PancakeSwap (DEX) on December 13, 2021.

Tata Coin may only be purchased on the Binance Smart Chain. You must configure your metamask or trust wallet to use the Binance Smart Chain network to use Binance Smart Chain. After that, you will have to own BNB tokens for gas fees. Finally, you'll need to exchange that for TATA Coin on PancakeSwap.

In terms of security, according to the Tata Coin website, it's “100 per cent secure in every way”. It also states that “even Bitcoin is way below Tata Coin in terms of security”.

The Tata Coin Whitepaper states that every holder is an owner, and they can share their complete information, including their name, photo, and social media profiles, on the official Tata Coin website.