Tata Chemicals Surges 7%, Hits 52-Week High After Tata Sons Raises Stake

Tata Chemicals shares have surged as much as 63.5% since November.

Shares of Tata Chemicals rose as much as 7.28 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 526.80 after its parent company Tata Sons Private Limited raised stake in the company, according to information on the National Stock Exchange. Tata Sons on Friday bought over 25.71 lakh shares at Rs 471.88 from the open market representing 1 per cent equity stake. Friday's stake increase comes after Tata Sons on Wednesday (December 2) bought 18.07 lakh shares at Rs 420.92 representing 0.7 per cent stake in the company, according to bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange.

Shares of Tata Chemicals have been on an upward spiral for quite some time now. Since the start of November, Tata Chemicals shares have surged as much as 63.5 per cent massively outperforming the benchmark indices.

Tata Chemicals is engaged in manufacturing basic chemistry products which provides key ingredients to many of the world's leading brands for glass, detergents, pharma, biscuit manufacturing, bakeries and other industries, Tata Chemicals said on its website.

Tata Sons is the largest salt works in company Asia, and is the third largest soda ash manufacturer.

As of 12:40 pm, Tata Chemicals shares traded 4.43 per cent higher at Rs 512.80. outperforming the Sensex which was up 0.56 per cent.