Tarsons Products' Shares To List On Bourses Tomorrow

Tarsons Products' shares will make their debut on stock exchanges on November 26

Shares of Tarsons Products will be listed on the stock exchanges on Friday, November 26, 2021 and there are chances that they may see reasonable initial gains on their debut in the secondary markets.

Grey market premium is considered to be a good indicator of how a company's shares may trend on their listing, and going by the trends in the unofficial market, Tarsons' unlisted shares were trading at a premium of Rs 175 there.

The IPO or the initial public offer of Tarsons Products, which is a life sciences company, was subscribed 77.49 times last week, buoyed mainly by a lot of interest shown in it by retail investors.

The Rs 1,023.84-crore IPO had received bids for 84,02,81,684 shares against 1,08,44,104 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The initial public offer (IPO) had a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,32,00,000 equity shares. It had a price range of Rs 635-662 per share.

The non-institutional investors category (NII) for Tarsons Products IPO was subscribed 184.58 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 115.77 times, while retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 10.56 times.

Tarsons Products is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying a diverse range of quality labware products used in laboratories across research organisations, academic institutes and pharmaceutical firms, among others.