Tarsons Products IPO Subscribed 3.58 Times After Second Day Of Issue

Tarsons Products IPO was subscribed 3.58 times on second day of its issue

The initial public offering (IPO) of Tarsons Products was subscribed 3.58 times by the end of the second day of its issue, i.e. November 16, Tuesday.

The IPO has attracted bids for 3.88 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.08 crore units.

The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 4.74 times and that of non-institutional investors has seen 3.98 times subscription.

Employees have put in bids 1.08 times the reserved portion, while qualified institutional buyers bought shares 1.30 times the portion set aside for them.

The labware supplier to life sciences sector reserved 60,000 equity shares for its employees who will get these shares at a discount of Rs 61 a share to the final offer price.

The price band for the offer, which closes on November 17, has been fixed at Rs 635-662 apiece.