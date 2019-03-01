Looking To Invest In Mutual Funds Via SIP: Here Are 10 Things To Know

SIP allows one to decide how much he/she wishes to invest.

Systematic Investment Plan, commonly referred to as an SIP, allows investors to park a certain sum of money periodically in a mutual fund (MF) for a specific period. Mutual funds are operated by professional fund managers, who allocate the fund's investments and attempt to produce capital gains for investors. According to financial analysts, SIP is one of the most sought-after methods of investing in mutual funds (MFs) as it offers better risk-adjusted returns. A fixed amount is deducted from investors' account and invested into a specific mutual fund scheme.