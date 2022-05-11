Swiggy Shuts Supr Daily Operations In 5 Out of 6 Cities

Swiggy Shuts Down: Supr Daily is a subscription-based delivery service for milk and daily essentials.

Food delivery platform Swiggy has announced that it will scale down operations of Supr Daily in five out of six cities to attain "business-market fit goals". Supr Daily is a subscription-based delivery service for milk, daily essentials and groceries.

"As a part of the restructuring, Supr Daily will suspend operations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai," the company stated in a blog post on Tuesday. "We will continue to serve users in Bangalore (Bengaluru)," it added.

Swiggy acquired Supr Daily in mid-2018.

"Over the last 4 years, we have scaled Supr Daily services to fulfil 200,000 daily orders across six cities and have created a niche in solving a very important consumer need. While we are now an inalienable part of our consumer's lives, we, unfortunately, are yet to demonstrate a clear path to profitability," Phani Kishan Addepalli, Co-founder, Swiggy and CEO, Supr Daily, said.

"The restructuring has an impact on employees operating in these 5 cities and some corporate employees as we right-size the organization to be in line with our scale & stage. I'm glad to inform you that we've identified relevant roles for a significant majority of the employees within the open requisitions across the broader organization and expect to place the rest over the next few weeks," Mr Addepalli added.

Meanwhile, Swiggy's pick-up and drop-off service, Genie, temporarily halted operations in some cities citing "operational constraints".