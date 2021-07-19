Suzuki To Enter Electric Vehicle Market By 2025 With India

Suzuki Motors will enter the electric vehicle market with India in 2025

Suzuki Motor Corp will enter the electric vehicle (EV) market by 2025 starting in its stronghold market India, Nikkei reported on Monday.

The automaker plans an all-electric compact model to be made available for around 1.5 million yen ($13,626) after government subsidies are taken into account, the Nikkei said.

"We have been saying that we will enter EV and strong hybrid cars in India by 2025," a Suzuki spokesperson said, but added that the company has not announced any price or whether it will launch EVs in India first.