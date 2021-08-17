Suven Life Sciences Surges On Announcing Phase 3 Trial For Alzheimer's Drug

Suven Life Science is a biopharmaceutical company

Shares of drug maker Suven Life Sciences rose as much as 10.65 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 87.80 after the company announced Phase 3 clinical trial of SUVN-502 (Masupirdine), an antagonist for treatment of agitation and aggression in Alzheimer's type dementias.

Its multi-centre study comprising of sites in the US and Europe which had about 387 patients is likely to be completed in about 36 months and the top line result expected by the end of year 2024, Suven Life Sciences said in an exchange filing.

"Progression of SUVN-502 (Masupirdine) into Phase 3 clinical development is a significant achievement and milestone in enhancing our clinical pipeline. Our lead molecules address niche areas of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders", said Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven Life Sciences.

"SUVN-502 (Masupirdine), a lead clinical candidate having undergone phase two study on 564 patients for moderate Alzheimer's disease without meeting primary end point. After an in-depth analysis of the data and intense dialogue with key opinion leaders, we have planned a new Clinical Trial for the treatment of agitation and aggression in Alzheimer's type dementias. Prior to the initiation of Phase 2A study, SUVN-502 has successfully undergone two phase 1 studies in Switzerland and USA on 122 healthy young and elderly male populations with no major adverse events and no serious adverse events," Suven Life Sciences added.

Suven Life Science is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel pharmaceutical products.

As of 10:34 am, Suven Life Science shares traded 7 per cent higher at Rs 85, outperforming the Sensex which was trading on a flat note.