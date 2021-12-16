Supriya Lifescience Subscribed 1.37 Times On First Day Of Bidding

Supriya Lifescience has raised Rs 315 crore from anchor investors.

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Supriya Lifescience Ltd. opened for subscription on Thursday and received a strong response from retail investors on the first day of bidding. The initial share sale attracted bids for 1.98 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.45 crore shares, subscribed 1.37 times.

Retail individual investors' portion was oversubscribed 6.93 times, and non-institutional investors' category was subscribed 0.40 times.

About 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Price Band:

The public offer, with a price band of Rs 265-274 a share, will conclude on December 20. Investors can bid for a minimum of 54 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Supriya Lifescience has raised Rs 315 crore from anchor investors. BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, Reliance General Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Kuber India Fund, Saint Capital Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund are among the anchor investors.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 500 crore by its promoter Satish Waman Wagh.

Currently, the promoter holds 99.26 per cent stake in the company and promoter group owns 0.72 per cent.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, repay debt and general corporate purpose.

Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs), with a focus on research and development.

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers to the public issue.

Should You Subscribe?

"The company is well placed to tap opportunity in the pharma API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) market given its strong pipeline focused on further diversification. The issue is reasonably valued at 17.8 times FY21 (2020-21) P/E (post issue basis) v/s its peers (available at avg. P/E of 22.8 times), while it enjoys similar growth trajectory. Hence we recommend Subscribe," Motilal Oswal Retail Research said in its IPO note.

"At the upper end of the IPO price band, Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is offered at P/E of 17.8 times its FY21 earnings, with a market capitalization of Rs 2,205.2 crore. The company has significant scale with leadership position across & niche products. It is backward integrated and has advanced manufacturing, research and development capabilities. The company has high profit margins, strong balance sheet and reported RoNW (return on net worth) of 46.04 per cent in FY21. However, the IPO is fully priced and demanding rich valuations - hence we give the IPO a "Subscribe (Long Term)" rating," brokerage house Anand Rathi stated.