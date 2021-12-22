Supriya Lifescience Share Allotment To Take Place Tomorrow

Share allotment of Supriya Lifescience will take place on December 23

Share allotment process of Supriya Lifescience initial public offer (IPO) will take place tomorrow, on December 23, 2021.

Investors who have subscribed to the company's IPO can check the status online after the announcement on the website of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) through the following link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

After clicking on the link, one has to go to the "equity under issue type" option. After clicking on this option, the issue name has to be entered. After this, the investor will have to provide one's application number of PAN details.

By tapping on the search button, the IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen.

In addition to the BSE website, investors can also check the allotment status at the website of the registrar Link Intime India Private Limited, through this link: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

The IPO of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) supplier, which had come out last week, was subscribed 71.51 times, with retail investors bidding 56 times the portion reserved for them. Non-institutional investors' quota was booked 161 times, while the qualified institutional investors' portion was subscribed 31.8 times.

Incorporated in 2008, Supriya Lifescience had 38 APIs as of October, focussed on segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and anti-allergic.