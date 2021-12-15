Supriya Lifescience Raises Rs 315 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Supriya Lifescience has raised Rs 315 crore from anchor investors

Supriya Lifescience Ltd said it has raised Rs 315 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO rollout on Thursday. The company has allotted 1.15 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 274 apiece, which is the upper end of the price band, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 315 crore, according to a BSE circular.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, Reliance General Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Kuber India Fund, Saint Capital Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund are among the anchor investors.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 500 crore by its promoter Satish Waman Wagh.

Currently, the promoter holds 99.26 per cent stake in the company and promoter group owns 0.72 per cent. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, repay debt and general corporate purpose.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 265-274 apiece, will open for public subscription from December 16-20. About 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 54 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs), with a focus on research and development.

As of October 31, 2021, the company had product offerings of 38 APIs focused on diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and anti-allergic. From April 1, 2020, until October 31, 2021, their products were exported to 86 countries to 1,296 customers including 346 distributors. ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers to the public issue.