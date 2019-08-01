Supreme Court To Hear Jaypee Group's Plea Against Tribunal Order

The Supreme Court agreed on Thursday to hear tomorrow a plea of Jaypee Group against the NCLAT order which allowed fresh bidding for the debt-laden Jaypee Infratech. The top court said it will hear a plea of homebuyers along with the statutory appeal of Jaypee Group against the July 30 order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said that it will hear the appeal of Jaypee Group on August 2, after senior advocate Fali S Nariman told the court that a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has agreed to list the petition tomorrow.

Mr Nariman said that since a meeting of committee of creditors is scheduled to be held on August 5, this appeal is required to be heard urgently.

