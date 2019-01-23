Supreme Court Denies Bail To Unitech Directors Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra

Unitech is facing the wrath of the court in a case related to alleged siphoning of homebuyers' money

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of jailed directors of real estate company Unitech, Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra. The beleaguered realty firm is facing the wrath of the court in a case related to alleged siphoning of homebuyers' money. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said Sanjay Chandra did not deposit Rs 750 crore with the Registry of the Court as per its earlier order.

The Supreme Court had in October 2017 ordered the real estate developer to deposit Rs 750 crore with the court's registry.

Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra - who have been in jail since August 9, 2017 - have sought bail on the ground that they are complying with the top court's order and have deposited over 400 crore.

In September 2018, the Supreme Court had directed the company to construct 514 flats in its five projects out of the funds generated from auctioning of its Kolkata property.

The Delhi High Court had in August 2017 rejected the plea in a criminal case lodged in 2015 by 158 homebuyers of Unitech projects Wild Flower Country and Anthea situated in Gurgaon, Haryana.