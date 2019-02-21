Supreme Court Exempts Saridon From List Of Banned Drugs; Piramal Enterprises Rises

Following the development, shares of Piramal Enterprises rose as much as 1.62 per cent

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of headache drug Saridon, exempting it formulation from the list of banned fixed dose combination (FDCs) drugs, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing posted on the website of Bombay Stock Exchange - bseindia.com on Thursday. Following this development, shares of Piramal Enterprises rose as much as 1.62 per cent to touch intraday high of Rs 2,231.80.

In September 2018, Piramal Enterprises had been awarded a stay order from the Supreme Court on the ban, which allowed it to continue manufacturing, distribution and sale of the FDC. Saridon, amongst the most trusted heritage analgesic brands in India, enjoys strong customer allegiance globally, the company added in the filing.

Saridon is amongst India's most widely distributed analgesic tablets with a strong distribution network across 9 lakh outlets in India. The popularity of the brand is widespread with 31 tablets being sold every second, Piramal Enterprises added.

As per a recent study by A.C. Neilson, the addressable analgesic market is Rs 6,450 crore, of which the analgesic tablet market is Rs 2,050 crores (as of December, 2018), the Mumbai-based drug maker said in the filing.

Piramal Enterprises shares have so far this year fallen 7.79 per cent underperforming the S&P BSE Healthcare Index which has declined 3.91 per cent.

In today's trade trading volume was below its two week average as 12,000 shares change hands on the BSE compared with an average of 27,000 shares traded daily in the past two weeks.