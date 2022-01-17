Supreme Court Clears Agency For Demolishing Supertech Twin Towers

Supreme Court has cleared the agency for demolishing Supertech's twin towers

The Supreme Court on Monday approved the proposition for the demolition agency finalised by Noida Authority to raze the twin towers of Supertech's Emerald Court housing project.

The top court directed Supertech to sign a contract with demolition agency "Edifice" within a week, after the developer informed that it has agreed to the agency finalised by Noida Authority.

"We are currently in process of getting NOCs for the demolition," Supertech's lawyer told Supreme Court. The bench of Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant was hearing the matter.

On January 12, the top court had asked Noida Authority to finalise the name of agency which would be given the task to demolish twin towers of Supertech Emerald Court housing project

Supertech also informed top court that it will start the refund process for homebuyers whose flats will be demolished.

The Supreme Court on January 12, had warned Supertech directors to return the money to homebuyers by January 17 or face jail.

The real estate firm told the court that it has asked homebuyers for their account details and will start transferring the money from Tuesday (January 18) morning.

The next hearing on the matter has been kept for January 21.

On August 31 last year, the Supreme Court had directed Supertech to demolish the 40-storey twin towers within three months and gave directions to prosecute Noida officials involved in approving maps and building plans in violation of norms.