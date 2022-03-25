Developer Supertech Declared Bankrupt, 25,000 Home Buyers May Be Impacted

Real estate developer Supertech was declared bankrupt by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday in a move that could have an effect on 25,000 home buyers. The company law tribunal took the decision in response to a petition filed by the Union Bank of India for non-payment of dues.

In response, the developer stated that it will file an appeal with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NCLT move.

The NCLT is the authority for insolvency resolution process of companies under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). NCLT's decision can be appealed at the NCLAT.

Earlier this month, officials has informed that Supertech's twin towers in Noida will be demolished on May 22.

A stretch of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway close to the site would also be shut for traffic for an hour, while security personnel would be deployed in the area in large numbers on the day, according to the demolition plan shared by Edifice Engineering, the company which has been handed the job.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of Supertech's Apex (100 metre) and Ceyane (97 metre) on August 31 last year as the twin towers had come up in violation of building norms.

While the actual implosion would take only nine seconds for the towers to be razed, the ground work preparation is already underway.

According to Noida Authority officials, experts will examine Emerald Court and the buildings in the vicinity for damage assessment after the implosions.