Supertech Clears Rs 70 Crore Debt From Rs 430 Crore Raised From Altico Capital

This project is an advanced stage project totaling around 11 million sq ft, of which around 5.5 million sq ft has been delivered and possession has been handed over for over 4,300 units. Supertech is focusing on delivery of projects and has handed over more than 22,000 homes in the last 3 years. It is working towards achieving delivery target of 10,000 homes this fiscal.
The company had few months back raised Rs 350 crore from L&T Finance to complete its housing project Eco Village in Greater Noida West, which is known as Noida Extension.
Its sales bookings fell to about Rs 1,500 crore last fiscal from around Rs 3,000 crore in the previous year. But the company expects sales to improve this fiscal. The company has projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Meerut, Muradabad, Dehradun, Haridwar, Rudrapur and Bengaluru.
