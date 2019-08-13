NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

Sun Pharma Profit Up 31% At Rs 1,387 Crore In June Quarter, Shares Jump Over 5%

Shares in Sun Pharma jumped as much as 5.43 per cent after the earnings announcement.

Earnings | | Updated: August 13, 2019 15:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sun Pharma Profit Up 31% At Rs 1,387 Crore In June Quarter, Shares Jump Over 5%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,387.48 crore in the April-June period. That marked a jump of 31.23 per cent compared with its net profit in the corresponding period a year ago. The drug maker said its revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,374.36 crore in the quarter ended June 30, as against Rs 7,224.17 crore in the year-ago period. Shares in Sun Pharma jumped as much as 5.43 per cent after the earnings announcement. 

At 3:16 pm, Sun Pharma shares traded 3.92 per cent higher at Rs 438.45 apiece on the BSE, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was down 1.57 per cent amid a broad-based selloff.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sun Pharma share priceSun Pharma earnings

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
KashmirPunjab BandhIndependence DayRILPNR StatusJio GigaFiberDelhi RainRealme 3iJio FiberMission MangalSamsung Galaxy Note 10

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top