Sun Pharma Profit Up 31% At Rs 1,387 Crore In June Quarter, Shares Jump Over 5%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,387.48 crore in the April-June period. That marked a jump of 31.23 per cent compared with its net profit in the corresponding period a year ago. The drug maker said its revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,374.36 crore in the quarter ended June 30, as against Rs 7,224.17 crore in the year-ago period. Shares in Sun Pharma jumped as much as 5.43 per cent after the earnings announcement.

At 3:16 pm, Sun Pharma shares traded 3.92 per cent higher at Rs 438.45 apiece on the BSE, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was down 1.57 per cent amid a broad-based selloff.

