Sun Pharma Q3 Profit Doubles To Rs 1,852.5 Crore

Drugmaker Sun Pharma on Friday said its December quarter net profit doubled to Rs 1,852.5 crore.

The pharma major reported a net profit of Rs 1,852.5 crore in Q3FY21 compared with Rs 913.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue grew 8.4 per cent year-over-year to Rs 8,837 crore compared with Rs 8,155 crore in Q3FY20.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter under review was Rs 2,406.1 crore while the EBITDA margin stood at 27.2 per cent.

Sun Pharma reported other income of Rs 315 crore for the quarter against Rs 120 crore for the quarter-over-quarter.

Sun Pharma manufactures generics, branded generics, speciality, over-the-counter products, anti-retrovirals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates.