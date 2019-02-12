Sun Pharma Reports Nearly Four-Fold Jump In December Quarter Profit

Sun Pharmas net profit came in at Rs 1,242 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, the country's largest drug maker by market value, posted a nearly four-fold jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, beating analysts' estimates.

Net profit came in at Rs 1,242 crore ($175.45 million) versus Rs 322 crore profit last year, the company said.

This was above an average estimate for a profit of Rs 986 crore from 16 analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

Last year in the same quarter the company had a one-time tax expense of Rs 513 crore.

Total revenue from operations grew 16.3 per cent to Rs 7740 crore.

Shares in Sun Pharma closed 3.2 per cent higher on the NSE, whose benchmark index Nifty settled 0.5 per cent lower.