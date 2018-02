© Thomson Reuters 2018

India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd reported on Wednesday a 75 per cent drop in net profit in the quarter ending Dec. 31, well below analysts' estimates. Net profit fell to 3.65 billion rupees ($57 million) in the firm's third quarter from 14.72 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said.That compared with the 9.12 billion rupees average profit estimate of 17 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed. Total revenue from operations fell 16 per cent to 66.53 billion rupees.