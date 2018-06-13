Sun Pharma Gets Clearance For Halol Facility From US Regulator, Shares Jump

The US FDA concluded that the issues contained in the warning letter issued in December 2015 have been addressed, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.
"We remain committed to following the highest levels of quality and 24x7 cGMP compliance at all our manufacturing facilities globally," said Dilip Shanghvi, managing director, Sun Pharma.
In September 2015, the FDA had first notified the company of its concerns after an inspection.
In December 2015, the US regulator had issued a warning letter to Sun Pharma indicating dissatisfaction with the remedial measures the company had implemented.
CommentsThe Halol plant made up about 15 per cent of Sun Pharma's sales in its largest market, the United States.
