Sun Pharma Gets Clearance For Halol Facility From US Regulator, Shares Jump

Sun Pharma shares jumped nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday, a day after the pharmaceutical company announced conclusion of inspection at its Halol facility. Sun Pharma shares opened 2 per cent higher at Rs 552.50 on stock exchange BSE. The shares rose further to hit Rs 560.75 in morning deals, as they registered a gain of 3.8 per cent. The company announced on Tuesday that it received the EIR or Establishment Inspection Report from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Halol facility in Gujarat. The American regulator had conducted inspection at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' facility in Halol from February 12 to February 23. Sun Pharma's managing director Dilip Shanghvi described the approval as an "important development" for the company.The US FDA concluded that the issues contained in the warning letter issued in December 2015 have been addressed, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing to the BSE."We remain committed to following the highest levels of quality and 24x7 cGMP compliance at all our manufacturing facilities globally," said Dilip Shanghvi, managing director, Sun Pharma.In September 2015, the FDA had first notified the company of its concerns after an inspection.In December 2015, the US regulator had issued a warning letter to Sun Pharma indicating dissatisfaction with the remedial measures the company had implemented. The Halol plant made up about 15 per cent of Sun Pharma's sales in its largest market, the United States.At 10:07 am, Sun Pharma shares were trading 2.9 per cent higher at Rs 556.25 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark index Sensex was up 73 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 35,765 level.