Sun Pharma Acquires Canada's Aquinox Pharma For $8.2 Million

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Canada-based Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (Canada) Inc for $8.2 million through its wholly-owned subsidiary Taro

Pharmaceutical Industries. In a regulatory filing, Sun Pharma said Aquinox Pharmaceuticals is a research and development company focused on pharmaceutical products for the purpose of their commercialisation. Shares in Sun Pharma climbed up nearly 2 per cent in morning deals on Wednesday.

On the BSE, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares rose as much as 1.87 per cent to Rs 491.50 apiece after the announcement.

Sun Pharma said that in August 2019, the target company's parent, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, had merged with Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Prior to its merger with Neoleukin, Aquinox was a pharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel therapeutics for conditions marked by inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers, it added.

At 10:34 am, the Sun Pharma stock traded with a gain of 1.52 per cent at Rs 489.85 apiece on the bourse, outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index which was down 0.44 per cent amid volatile trade.