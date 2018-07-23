NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Minimum Annual Deposit Of Sukanya Samriddhi Account Slashed To Rs 250 From Rs 1,000: 10 Points

Customers need to make a minimum annual deposit of only Rs 250 in Sukanya Samriddhi accounts, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

Your Money | | Updated: July 23, 2018 12:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Minimum Annual Deposit Of Sukanya Samriddhi Account Slashed To Rs 250 From Rs 1,000: 10 Points

Interest rate on Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme has been fixed at 8.1% per annum for the September quarter.

The minimum deposit for government-backed small savings scheme for the girl child, Sukanya Samriddhi, has been slashed to Rs 250 from Rs 1,000. This means that customers need to make a minimum annual deposit of only Rs 250 in this account, reported news agency Press Trust of India. The maximum yearly deposit, however, stands unchanged at Rs 1,50,000. Under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, a parent or legal guardian can open the account in the name of the girl child until she attains the age of 10 years.
Here are 10 things you should know about Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme:
  1. The interest rate on Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana has been fixed at 8.1 per cent per annum for the September quarter.
  2. The interest on Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is calculated on a yearly basis and is compounded annually.
  3. Until November, 2017 more than 1.26 crore accounts have been opened across the country in the name of girl-child securing an amount of Rs.19,183 crore, the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said while presenting the Union Budget.
  4. Sukanya Samriddhi accounts can be opened in any post office branch and designated public sector banks.
  5. The banks that have been authorized to open accounts under the scheme are: State Bank of India (SBI), State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, State Bank of Patiala, Vijaya Bank, United Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Syndicate Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, Dena Bank, Corporation Bank, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, Andhra Bank and Allahabad Bank, according to a government notification.
  6. Tax exemption is one of the greatest advantages of the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme. The deposits made to the account, and also the proceeds and maturity amount would be fully exempted from tax under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  7. Sukanya Samriddhi account is valid for 21 years from the date of opening, after which it will mature and the money will be paid to the girl child in whose name the account had been opened.  If the account is not closed after maturity, the balance amount will continue to earn interest as specified for the scheme from time to time.
  8. Sukanya Samriddhi account will also automatically close if the girl child gets married before the completion of the tenure of 21 years.
  9. Deposits can be made up to 14 years from the date of opening of the account. After this period the account will only earn interest as per applicable rates.
  10. Withdrawing money before the completion of the maturity period of 21 years can only be made by the girl child in whose name the account has been opened after she attains the age of 18 years. This withdrawal will also be limited to 50 per cent of the balance standing at the end of the preceding financial year, and will only be allowed for the purpose of higher education or if the girl intends to get married. In order to make a withdrawal, the account should have a deposit of at least 14 years or more.


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sukanya Samriddhi AccountGirl childsmall savings scheme

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVTrain StatusCancerSensexPNR StatusMarketBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytmNew 100 Rupee Note

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top