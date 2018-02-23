Submitting Forms 15G/15H Online In 5 Simple Steps

How to submit 15G/15H forms online via ICICI Bank: Five things to know
1. For submitting forms 15G or 15H, one can log in to ICICI Bank internet banking with his/her user ID and password. Afterwards, one must select the tax centre under payment and transfer.
2. Click on the update under form 15G/ 15H and fill in the details that include account number, status, whether assessed to tax or not, the latest assessment year for which assessed, estimated income earned on deposits, estimated total income including the estimated income earned on deposits. Following this, one can submit the form. You can recheck the details on request confirmation page, and submit again.
3. Now, one can view the list of deposit accounts for which the form is generated and then submit the form to finish the process.
4. At this stage, you can download the acknowledgment receipt.
5. Ideally one should save the service request number for your future reference.