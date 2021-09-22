Strong Feedback Will Lead To Robust E-Commerce Rules: Piyush Goyal

Consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal said that strong feedback will lead to robust e-commerce rules

Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that "strong feedback" will help in preparing a robust e-commerce policy even as he termed reports of differences within the government on the proposed policy as efforts to "sensationalise any feedback".

Stating that it is elementary to get feedback on the draft rules, the minister said, "this speaks of the robust way of the working of the government which is willing to engage with stakeholders and take different points of view on board and come up with a successful policy".

"We welcome all feedback because with strong feedback, we will be able to come up with a more robust and good policy that is helpful to all stakeholders," he said.

Mr Goyal was replying to a query on media reports on difference of opinion among various ministries and government think-tank Niti Aayog on the draft e-commerce rules.

Earlier in the day, a government official had said that there is "significant difference of opinion within the government" on the draft rules and flagged concerns that continuous change of the policy causes a great deal of uncertainty.

Currently, the consumer affairs ministry is examining the public comments on ban on fraudulent flash sales and mis-selling as well as appointment of chief compliance officer or grievance redressal officer, which are among the key amendments proposed to the Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2020.

“I am very amused with all that has been going in the newspapers... I am amazed by some of the reports that I read, trying to sensationalise any feedback that you get," Mr Goyal told reporters after launching the National Single Window System portal here.

A draft policy is framed to get public feedback, which is a process of stakeholders' consultation, he said, adding that every section has to survive and grow.

The consumer affairs ministry, which has received wide and varied comments on the draft rules, is examining the comments seriously as maximum consumer complaints received at the government's National Consumer Helpline were related to the e-commerce sector.