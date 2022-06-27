Stocks To Watch: Zomato, Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Dr Reddy's

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the domestic markets.

The domestic stock indices are likely to trade higher on Monday, taking cues from their global peers. Asian stocks gained amid improved risk sentiment after Wall Street rebounded strongly at the end of last week.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange, also known as the SGX Nifty Futures, rose 187.10 points or 1.19 per cent to 15,906.

The 30-share BSE Sensex had jumped 462 points or 0.88 per cent to close at 52,728 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 143 points or 0.92 per cent up to settle at 15,699.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Zomato: The online food delivery platform said it would acquire Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Grofers) for Rs 4,447.48 crore in a share swap deal as part of its strategy of investing in quick commerce business.

Adani Enterprises: Kutch Copper Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, is setting up a greenfield copper project for the production of refined copper with 1 MTPA (million tons per annum) in two phases. "The consortium of banks has sanctioned and signed an agreement for the entire debt requirement of Rs 6,071 crore for Phase 1 of the project," the company said.

Dr Reddy's: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said that it has acquired a portfolio of branded and generic injectable products from USA-based Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc for $50 million.

Hindustan Copper: State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd's board would meet on June 30 to consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing debentures.

Tata Power: Tata Power Solar Systems said it has commissioned India's largest floating solar power project of 101.6 Megawatt Peak (MWp) in Kerala backwaters.

Infosys: The IT services firm gave a capital return of over Rs 24,100 crore (about $3.1 billion) in 2021-22 with a total dividend of Rs 31 per share along with a share buyback of over Rs 11,000 crore, Infosys's co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani said.

Further, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank and Sun TV are four stocks in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today.