Stocks To Watch: Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NTPC, RateGain Travel Technologies

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a tad higher opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are expected to trade flat on Friday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian stock markets and the U.S. dollar struggled for traction after a rush of central bank meetings underlined the growing threat posed by a spike in global inflation, while fears about the omicron variant of Covid-19 added to a cautious mood. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a tad higher opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures moved 0.03 per cent or 4.80 points up to 17,277.80.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had closed 113.11 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 57,901.14 on Thursday; while the broader NSE Nifty had inched up 27 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 17,248.40.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Yes Bank: The private lender's board will meet on December 21 to consider via issue of equity shares, depository receipts or other modes. Yes Bank said the approval of shareholders is valid till February 28, 2022.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The founder firms sold about half their stake in the shadow lender to investors led by Blackstone Group Inc. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Sameer Gehlaut, who founded Indiabulls Housing, and his firms sold 11.9 per cent in the company, bringing down their ownership to 9.8 per cent. Mr Gehlaut will resign from the board of the lender by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31.

NTPC: The company has said it will raise Rs 1,175 crore on December 20 through issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. The proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditure, refinance existing loans, and other general corporate purposes.

RateGain Travel Technologies: The company will make its stock exchange debut today. The initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription during December 7-9, with a price band set at Rs 405-425 per share to raise Rs 1,335.74 crore. The issue received a stellar responsed and was subscribed 17.41 times.

IIFL Wealth Management: Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Limited A/C - HWIC Asia Fund Class A Shares exited IIFL Wealth by selling 30,51,790 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,427.83 per share on the NSE, and 10 lakh shares at Rs 1,429.34 per share on the BSE.