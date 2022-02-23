Stocks To Watch: Wipro, HDFC, Nykaa, Hero MotoCorp

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the domestic indices.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are likely to trade in green on Wednesday, taking cues from their global peers. Asian stocks steadied and demand for safe-havens waned a little as investors regarded Russian troop movements near Ukraine and initial Western sanctions as leaving room to avoid a war. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 38 points or 0.22 per cent to 17,240.50.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had dropped 383 points or 0.66 per cent to close at 57,301 on Tuesday; while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 114 points or 0.67 per cent lower to end at 17,092.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Wipro: Wipro Ventures, the corporate investment arm of IT services major Wipro, has invested in a US-based startup, vFunction. Alongside, Wipro Ltd has formed a joint go-to-market partnership with vFunction, which has developed a scalable, AI (Artificial Intelligence) based technology platform for modernising Java applications and accelerating migration to the cloud.

HDFC: Societe Generale has offloaded shares of Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) worth nearly Rs 1,730 crore through an open market transaction. Societe has sold nearly 71 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 2,436.8 apiece. In a separate transaction, BNP Paribas Arbitrage has bought shares of HDFC at the same price.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): The company stated that its litigation with L'Oreal S.A. has been settled.

Jet Airways: Former Sri Lankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vipula Gunatilleka has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Jet Airways. He will be joining the airline from March 1.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) have collaborated to set up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.