Stocks To Watch: Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Infosys

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red, a day after rebounding by 1 per cent, due to unfavourable global cues. Asian markets seem headed for an uncertain start and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India, with a 52-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 13,430, lower by 52 points or 0.4 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had ended 453 points or 1 per cent higher at 46,006.69 and Nifty 50 index had climbed 138 points or 1 per cent to settle at 13,466.

Here are few stocks to watch in Tuesday's trade (December 22, 2020):

Wipro

Wipro shares are likely to be in the focus after the company announced a strategic digital and IT partnership deal with METRO AG. As part of this transaction, Wipro will take over the IT units of METRO AG - METRO-NOM GMBH in Germany and METRO Systems Romania S.R.L. The estimated deal value of the deal is about $700 million, spread over 5 years. Meanwhile, the company's share buyback offer will open on December 29 and close on January 11.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto counter may see some action after the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Maharashtra to set up a manufacturing facility at Chakan, Maharashtra, at a cost of Rs 650 crore. The factory will manufacture high-end KTM, Husqvarna and Triumph motorcycles, as well as for electric vehicles starting with the Chetak scooter.

Infosys

Daimler and Infosys have announced a long-term strategic partnership for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation. Daimler AG will transform its IT operating model and infrastructure landscape across workplace services, service desk, data center, networks and SAP Basis with Infosys, after receiving all regulatory approvals.