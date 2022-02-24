Stocks To Watch: Vodafone Idea, Wipro, Vedanta, Adani Enterprises

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are likely to trade in red on Thursday, taking cues from their global peers. Global stocks extended a sell-off and U.S. Treasury prices rose as investors sought shelter in safe-haven assets amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In Asia, the sell-off also showed no signs of abating. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 133.25 points or 0.79 per cent to 16,767.20.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had slipped 69 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 57,232 on Wednesday; while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 29 points or 0.17 per cent lower to end at 17,063.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Vodafone Idea: British telecom giant Vodafone Plc is reportedly in discussions to sell its about 5 per cent stake in telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers to Bharti Airtel. Industry sources told news agency PTI that UK's Vodafone is in talks to sell its about 5 per cent stake in Indus Towers, valued at over Rs 3,300 crore, to Airtel. The proceeds will be pumped into the Indian entity, Vodafone Idea, they added.

Wipro: The company stated that it has joined the global partnership network of o9 Solutions. Also, Wipro has allotted 4,000 equity shares under ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 on February 22, 2022, pursuant to the exercise of ESOPs.

Vedanta: The company has said that its board will meet on March 2 to consider and approve the third interim dividend for the current financial year. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as March 10.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises has announced divestment of its entire stake in DC Development Hyderabad Pvt Ltd and Naida Data Center (NDCL) to AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd. Consequently, DC Development Hyderabad and NDCL have ceased to be wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company (AdaniConnex Private Limited), Adani Enterprises said. AdaniConnex is a 50 per cent joint venture company of AEL with EdgeConneX Europe B.V.

Future Group: The Supreme Court has asked Amazon and Future group to request the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to decide a plea challenging the revocation of sanction to the US e-commerce major for its deal with Future group's firm by the Competition Commission of India. Amazon and the Future Group have been locked in a legal tussle after the US e-commerce giant dragged the latter to arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre in October 2020.