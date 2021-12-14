Stocks To Watch: Vedanta, Wipro, Anand Rathi Wealth, ITC

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are expected to trade in red on Tuesday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian stocks and oil prices slipped as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant rattled investors who were already on edge ahead of a slew of central bank decisions this week, including a key Federal Reserve meeting. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.46 per cent. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures moved 0.34 per cent or 59.25 points down to 17,304.80.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had plunged 503.25 points or 0.86 per cent to close at 58,283.42 on Monday; the broader NSE Nifty had cracked 143.05 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 17,368.25.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Vedanta: The company has taken steps to settle all disputes related to the imposition of retrospective tax and accordingly has withdrawn cases in the Delhi High Court as well as before an international arbitration tribunal retrospective tax dispute with the government.

Wipro: The IT company has launched Wipro VisionEDGE, to expand its sports, retail, transportation, and entertainment offerings.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The company will make its market debut at the exchanges on December 14. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 550 per share.

ITC: The cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate will meet analysts and institutional investors for its first-ever analyst day meeting.

Greenlam Industries: The company has announced its plan for a fast-tracked expansion, and investment of Rs 950 crore over a period of 2-3 years, towards setting up of third laminate plant and foray into plywood and particle board business.