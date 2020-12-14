Stocks to Watch Today: UPL, KEC International, Cipla, Burger King

KEC International has secured orders worth Rs 1,438 crore across its various business verticals.

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green as stocks across Asia started the week with guarded gains as investors gauged the chance of added U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 53-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 13,587, higher by 53 points or 0.45 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Here are some stocks to watch in Monday's (December 14) session:

UPL

UPL shares may be on investor's radar after the company denied reports of SEBI initiating a forensic audit regarding whistleblower complaint. UPL has asked SEBI to inquire about "malicious reporting in the last few months" as it believes that such reporting has been orchestrated to harm the interest of the company and its shareholders.

KEC International

KEC International shares may see some investor interest after the company secured orders worth Rs 1,438 crore across its various business verticals, including railways, civil works, and transmission and distribution.

Cipla

Cipla shares may head higher after the pharma major announced settlement of its patent litigation with Celgene Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, in the United States.

Burger King

Burger King counter is set to witness action on debut day. The company's Rs 810-crore public issue was subscribed 156.65 times, the second-highest in 2020.