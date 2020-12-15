Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, TCS, Indian Bank

Indian Bank further raised Tier 1 capital funds through private placement

The benchmark indices are likely to open in the red, in line with the negative cues from the global market front. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 54-points. At 7:45 am, the Nifty futures were trading around 13,537.50, lower by 54 points or 0.40 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Here are some stocks to watch in Tuesday's (December 15) session:

Tata Steel

Tata Steel shares may witness buying interest after the steel major increased its aggregate indirect shareholding in Tata Steel Minerals Canada to 82 per cent by acquiring additional 4.32 per cent equity. The acquisition was done through share swap and other inter-company adjustments.

TCS

TCS shares are likely to be in the limelight after the IT company expanded its strategic partnership with Star Alliance to provide predictive and real-time business analytics, improve its customers' overall experience and accelerate its digital transformation journey.

Computer Age Management Services

Computer Age Management Services shares may see some action after the company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary named CAMS Payment Services Private Limited. The subsidiary will apply to the Reserve Bank of India for registration as a payment aggregator.

Indian Bank

Indian Bank shares could be on investors' radar after the bank further raised Tier 1 capital funds through private placement of Basel Ill compliant AT 1 perpetual bonds aggregating to Rs 560 crore at a coupon of 8.44 per cent per annum payable annually.