Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Coal India In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch: Domestic stock markets are set for a sluggish opening on Tuesday, despite gains across Asian equities as COVID-19 vaccine progress shored up global sentiment and US President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to begin his White House transition. The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty benchmark index - was flat ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded almost unchanged at 12,953. On Monday, the Sensex had risen 195 points to close at 44,077 and the Nifty added 67 points to settle at 12,926, both extending gains to a second straight day.

Here are few stocks that will be in focus in Tuesday's (November 24) session:

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries shares will be watched after the conglomerate said its subsidiary, Jio Platforms, received the subscription amount of Rs 33,737 crore from Google International LLC, as part of the deal announced in July wherein the internet major agreed to purchase a 7.73 per cent stake in the RIL unit.

Coal India

Coal India said after market hours on Monday that four of its trade unions had served a notice for a one-day strike at the company and its subsidiaries on November 26. "Efforts would be made to avert the strike and conciliatory process is going on," Coal India said.