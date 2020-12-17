Stocks To Watch: Airtel, Hero MotoCorp In Focus Today

Domestic share markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a negative note, breaking a three-day record-breaking streak riding on optimism around COVID-19 vaccines and on continued foreign fund inflows. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 benchmark index — declined 46.55 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 13,661.20 at the weakest level recorded ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:29 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 25.75 points, or 0.19 per cent, lower at 13,682.00.

Here are few stocks to watch in Thursday's trade (December 17, 2020):

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday that its B2B unit, Airtel Business, will roll out a customer advisory board to make its customers equal stakeholders in its product development journey. The company said its board will have representation from Airtel's top enterprise customers cutting across a diverse set of industries/sectors.

The board will meet at regular intervals to deliberate and offer counsel on customer issues and emerging technology trends to help Airtel Business align its innovation roadmap to the strategic requirements of its customers and create the right solutions for the market, Bharti Airtel said.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp said in a statement on Wednesday that it will increase the prices of its products by up to Rs 1,500, with effect from January 1, 2021 in order to partially offset the impact of commodity costs.

There has been a steady rise in commodity costs across the spectrum, including steel, aluminium, plastic and precious metals, and Hero MotoCorp has already accelerated its savings programme under the Leap-2 umbrella. The auto maker said it will continue to work on mitigating the impact, with the objective to reduce the burden on the customers and protect our margins.

The increase will vary across models, and the exact quantum will be communicated to its dealers in due course, the company said.