Stocks To Watch: Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, SBI, Indraprastha Gas

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are expected to trade cautiously on Monday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian share markets got off to a cautious start as Omicron emerged in more countries and investors faced a week-long wait for key U.S. inflation figures that could settle the course of interest rates. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a flat opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures moved just 0.2 per cent or 2.70 points up to 17,255.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had nosedived 764.83 points or 1.31 per cent to end close at 57,696.46 on Friday; while the broader NSE Nifty had tanked 204.95 points or 1.18 per cent to settle at 17,196.70.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Tech Mahindra: The IT company has said it will acquire US-based Activus Connect LLC and Activus Connect PR LLC through its subsidiary for $62 million.

Indraprastha Gas: Indraprastha Gas Limited has hiked CNG prices in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, effective immediately.

State Bank of India: The country's largest lender has invited bids from asset reconstruction companies and other financial institutions to sell the non-performing account (NPA) of KSK Mahanadi Power Company, with total outstanding against the company standing over Rs 4,100 crore.

Reliance Industries: Household goods salesmen have threatened to disrupt supplies to mom-and-pop stores if consumer companies provide products at lower prices to Reliance Industries, news agency Reuters reported.

Lupin: The company has entered into a distribution and marketing agreement with Biomm SA in Brazil. Under the agreement, Biomm will distribute and market biosimilar Pegfilgrastim in Brazil.