Stocks To Watch: TCS, Eveready, Dish TV, Zydus Lifesciences

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are likely to trade cautiously on Wednesday amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Global share markets fell as crude oil prices climbed further, driven by the United States banning Russian oil and other energy imports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a tad higher opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 17 points or 0.11 per cent to 15,910.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had surged 581 points or 1.10 per cent to settle at 53,424 in a volatile trading session on Tuesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 150 points or 0.95 per cent higher to close at 16,013.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS is planning to revamp the organisation structure to align with customers more closely, as it aims to achieve $50 billion (about Rs 3.89 lakh crore) revenue by 2030, news agency PTI reported quoting a source. The company had garnered $25 billion in revenue in 2021.

Besides this, the IT major's Rs 18,000 crore share buyback offer will open today and close on March 23.

Eveready: The battery and flashlight maker's board has appointed Suvamoy Saha as the Managing Director for three years after promoters led by Khaitans resigned from the board.

Dish TV: The embattled DTH player disclosed that its shareholders have rejected all three proposals, including the adoption of financial statements and the reappointment of Ashok Mathai Kurien as Director. The Essel group firm is currently locked in a legal battle with its single largest shareholder Yes Bank.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company said its subsidiary has inked a pact to acquire a brand from the US-based BridgeBio Pharma. Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc -- a U.S.-based wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences -- and BridgeBio Pharma have executed an asset purchase agreement for the sale of Nulibry (Fosdenopterin) for injection.

Aviation stocks: The airline stock will be in focus as the government has announced the resumption of commercial international flight services from March 27.

Oil stocks: Brent crude climbed further to trade above $131 a barrel after the U.S. announced a ban on Russian oil.