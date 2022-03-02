Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, Adani Group

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are likely to trade in red on Wednesday amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Asian stocks came under renewed pressure and oil prices jumped on worries about the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine sank shares in Europe and on Wall Street. Brent crude futures climbed $3.55, or 3.4 per cent, to $108.52 a barrel, scaling highs not seen since July 2014.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures cracked 254 points or 1.51 per cent to 16,535.80.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had jumped 389 points or 0.70 per cent to close at 56,247 on Monday; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 136 points or 0.81 per cent higher to settle at 16,794. Domestic indices were closed on Tuesday due to Mahashivratri.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Tata Motors: Tata Motors has said its total domestic sales increased by 27 per cent year-on-year to 73,875 units in February. The carmaker had dispatched 58,366 units in February last year.

Piramal Enterprises: The company's administrative committee of board of directors has approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. The committee has approved the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 100 crore along with an option to retain over subscription of up to Rs 400 crore, aggregating up to Rs 500 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India: India's largest carmaker's sales have declined marginally to 164,056 units in February 2022 from 164,469 units recorded in the same month last year.

Coal India: The state-owned company has produced 64.3 million tonnes (MT) of coal in February, registering a growth of nearly 4 per cent compared to the year-ago period. It had produced 61.9 MT of coal in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

Adani Group: Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has forayed into the media business, buying an unspecified minority stake in Raghav Bahl-curated digital business news platform Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd (QBM) for an undisclosed sum. QBM is a business and financial news company and operates a leading business news digital platform BloombergQuint. US-based Bloomberg Media quit the venture just as Adani entered.