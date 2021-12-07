Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Indian Oil, Wipro

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are expected to trade in green on Tuesday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian stocks traded higher as Japan's Nikkei rose 1.27 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.21 per cent and Shanghai Composite index edged 0.01 per cent higher. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures moved 0.50 per cent or 85 points up to 17,035.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had nosedived 949.32 points or 1.65 per cent to close at 56,747.14 on Monday; while the broader NSE Nifty had slumped 284.45 points or 1.65 per cent to settle at 16,912.25.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Tata Motors: The auto major has said it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2.5%, effective 1 January, to offset the increase in commodity and raw materials costs. The hike will be across segments of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), intermediate and light commercial vehicles (I&LCV), small commercial vehicles (SCV) and buses, based on individual model and variant of the vehicle.

HCL Technologies: Indian software services exporter HCL Technologies said on Monday it will create 12,000 new jobs in the United States through the next five years as part of a plan to shore up business and enhance client support in a key growth market.

Indian Oil: Rosneft has signed a deal to supply refiner Indian Oil Corp with up to 2 million tonnes of crude next year, the Russian oil producer said in a press release on its website.

Wipro: The IT company and Celonis have launched Supply Chain Command Center to help organisations drive supply-chain transformation.

InterGlobe Aviation: The promoters of India's largest airline, IndiGo, have called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on December 30 to scrap a clause in the company's articles of association which gives them the right of first refusal over acquisition of each other's shares.