Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, GAIL India

The domestic stock markets are likely to open marginally lower as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 23-point loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,473, lower by 23 points or 0.17 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street declines as political turmoil in Washington and rising coronavirus cases worldwide weighed on sentiment ahead of the start of the quarterly earnings season. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.48 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.91 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.54 per cent.

On January 11, the BSE Sensex had closed above the psychological level of 49,000, rising 486.81 points or 1 per cent to 49,269.32 and the Nifty-50 had climbed 137.50 points to 14,484.80.

Stocks To Watch in trade in today's (January 12) session

Tata Motors

Jaguar Land Rover's retail sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 stood at 128,469 vehicles, 13.1 per cent higher than 113,569 vehicles sold in the preceding quarter, but down 9.0 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has reviewed the safety data from the phase 2 clinical trial of the Sputnik V vaccine, and recommended phase 3 recruitment and continuation of the clinical trial without any modifications.

GAIL India

The company's board meeting is scheduled on January 15 to consider the proposal of buyback of shares and declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21.