Stocks To Watch: Tata Communications, L&T Finance, Dhani Services, Havells India

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a rise for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are expected to trade in a cautious manner on Thursday, taking cues from the profit-booking deals witnessed in the last two consecutive sessions. Asian stocks eked small gains but the upbeat mood that lifted the Dow Jones and bitcoin to records ebbed on fresh worries about China's property sector after an asset sale at embattled developer Evergrande collapsed. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a rise for the markets back home. The Nifty futures were trading at 18,357, 37 points or 0.20 per cent up, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had ended 456.09 points or 0.74 per cent lower at 61,259.96 on Wednesday. The broader NSE Nifty had dropped 152.15 points or 0.83 per cent to 18,266.60.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

L&T Finance Holdings: The company's consolidated profit slipped to Rs 224.03 crore in the second quarter, ended September 30, of the current financial year 2021-22 (Q2 FY22) from Rs 265.12 crore in Q2 FY21. The revenue numbers also fell to Rs 3,051.82 crore from Rs 3,408.10 crore on-year. The company is promoted by Larsen and Toubro.

Tata Communications: The company has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 425.38 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 384.48 crore in Q2 FY21. The company's revenue has dropped to Rs 4,174 crore from Rs 4,401 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Dhani Services: The transactional finance, primary healthcare platform 's board has approved an equity fundraise of Rs 1,200 crore which is equivalent to 9 per cent stake in the company. The leading investor in the equity raise is General Catalyst from the Silicon Valley, investing Rs 375 crore.

Angel Broking: The company has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 134.2 crore in Q2 FY22 against Rs 74.5 crore in Q2 FY21. The stockbroker firm's revenue has jumped to Rs 527.34 crore from Rs 309.85 crore on year-on-year basis.

Havells India: The consumer electrical goods maker has reported a 7.34 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 302.39 crore for Q2 FY22, compared to Rs 326.36 crore in the year-ago quarter. Though, the company's revenue from operations has jumped 31.65 per cent to Rs 3,238.04 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 2,459.49 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Mindtree: The IT company on Wednesday announced that Dayapatra Nevatia has resigned from the position of executive director and chief operating officer.

Future Retail: A Singapore arbitration panel has ruled that Future Retail must take part in arbitration over a commercial dispute with Amazon.com Inc, rejecting the Indian retailer's bid to avoid the process.

Meanwhile, Asian Paints, Biocon, IDBI Bank, Indian Energy Exchange, Indian Hotels Co, JSW Steel and TVS Motor Company are expected to report their respective quarterly numbers today.