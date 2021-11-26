Stocks To Watch: Tarsons Products, Reliance Industries, Latent View, Indian Oil

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the markets back home.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are expected to trade in negative zone on Friday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian stocks traded lower as Japan's Nikkei fell 2.07 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.43 per cent and Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.41 per cent. Trends on SGX Nifty also indicated a lower opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 0.64 per cent or 112.75 points to 17,455.50.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had ended 454.10 points or 0.78 per cent higher at 58,795.09 on Thursday; while the broader NSE Nifty had surged 121.20 points or 0.70 per cent to close at 17,536.25.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Tarsons Products: Shares of the Indian labware company will be listed on the stock exchanges today. The initial public offer (IPO) of Tarsons Products was subscribed 77.49 times last week, buoyed mainly by a lot of interest shown in it by retail investors.

Reliance Industries: RIL and Saudi Aramco have called off a deal for the state oil giant to buy a stake in the oil-to-chemicals business of the conglomerate due to valuation concerns, news agency Reuters reported citing sources. The RIL stock had surged than 5 per cent on Thursday after its Board decided to implement a scheme of arrangement to transfer Gasification Undertaking into a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Indian Oil: The state-owned oil marketing company has paid Rs 2,424 crore in terms of a dividend tranche to the government. As of now in the current fiscal, the Centre has received Rs 20,222 crore in terms of dividend from several state-owned entities.

Latent View Analytics: Shares of the data analytics company had surged for the third straight session on Thursday and crossed the Rs 700-mark for the first time since listing. Those who hold Latent View shares purchased during the initial public offering (IPO) have made more than 3 times gains from the issue price of Rs 197 per share.

Also, aviation stocks will be in focus as Saudi Arabia has announced that it will lift travel ban for India and five other countries from December 1 this year.