Stocks To Watch: SBI, Future Retail, Tata Coffee, Indian Energy Exchange

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets continued to trade higher on Tuesday, taking cues from the global markets. The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 350 points to cross the 62,000-mark, while the broader NSE Nifty traded above 18,600-levels in opening deals. Asian shares also surged today supported by a tech-driven Wall Street rally, and a rebound in Chinese markets a day after weak data heightened investor concerns about the world's second-largest economy. Trends on SGX Nifty too indicated a positive opening for the markets back home. The Nifty futures were trading at 18,572, 84.10 points or 0.45 per cent up, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Monday, Sensex had ended 459.64 points or 0.75 per cent higher at its new closing record of 61,765.59. Nifty had surged 138.50 points or 0.76 per cent to its all-time closing high 18,477.05.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

State Bank of India (SBI): The country's largest lender has raised Rs 6,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. Also, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on the bank for non-compliance with frauds classification norms.

Future Retail: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed the creditors and shareholders of Reliance Retail Ventures to hold meetings to seek approval for the company's proposed Rs 24,700 crore deal with the Future Group.

Tata Coffee: The company's consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2) stood at Rs 34 crore as against Rs 23.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Indian Energy Exchange: The company has informed the exchanges that it will consider bonus share issue on October 21.

TTK Prestige: The company will consider the proposal of stock split on October 27. The trading window for dealing in the company's securities was closed from October 01, 2021 till October 29, 2021.

Also, aviation stocks will be in focus as the domestic air passenger traffic rose 5.4 per cent (month-on-month) in September this year. The passenger traffic in September was 79 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis.