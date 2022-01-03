Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Maruti, Eicher Motors

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a flat opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are likely to trade cautiously in the first trading session of 2022, taking cues from the global markets. Asian shares edged higher on Monday as South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.40 per cent and the Shanghai Composite index jumped as much as 0.57 per cent. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a flat opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures moved a tad higher -- 0.75 points -- to 17,420.80.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had surged 459.50 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 58,253.82 on Friday; while the broader NSE Nifty had gained 150.10 points or 0.87 per cent to settle at 17,354.05.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Reliance Industries: Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL, has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Faradion Limited for an enterprise value of 100 million pounds.

Tata Motors: The automaker has reported a 50 per cent year-on-year jump in its total passenger vehicle sales to 35,299 units in December. Tata also said its board at a meeting held on Saturday has approved settling Rs 9,417 crore payable for the purchase of its passenger vehicle undertaking under the scheme by allotment of 941.7 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd to it.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has reported a 13 per cent year-on-year growth in wholesales during 2021, as it dispatched 13.97 lakh units to dealers during the period. The country's largest carmaker had dispatched 12.14 lakh units in 2020.

Eicher Motors: The company's motorcycles sales have increased 7 per cent to 73,739 units in December 2021, from 68,995 units in December 2020. Commercial vehicle sales have increased to 6,154 units during December 2021, up from 4,892 units sold in December 2020.

Also, airline shares could be in focus as several states have announced fresh curbs and travel-related restrictions amid rising Covid-19 cases.