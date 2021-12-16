Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, PNB, ICICI Bank, Wipro

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are expected to trade in green on Thursday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian stocks followed Wall Street and traded higher after the U.S Federal Reserve said it would end bond-buying stimulus in March to set up three interest rate increases next year to tackle heated inflation. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures moved 0.74 per cent or 126.75 points up to 17,364.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had slumped 329.06 points or 0.57 per cent to end at 57,788.03 on Wednesday; while the broader NSE Nifty had declined 103.50 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 17,221.40.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Reliance Industries: Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of a shareholding in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited by Reliance New Energy Solar Limited. Reliance New Energy is seeking to acquire 40 per cent of the total voting equity share capital.

PNB, ICICI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.8 crore on Punjab National Bank and Rs 30 lakh on ICICI Bank for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

Wipro: The IT company said it will acquire LeanSwift Solutions, a Florida, US-headquartered system integrator of Infor Products whose service capabilities include ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Adani Transmission has inked a share purchase pact with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone to acquire MPSEZ Utilities (MUL) for Rs 116.27 crore. MUL was incorporated primarily for distribution of electricity, and effluent and sewage treatment in Mundra SEZ area, Kutch, Gujarat spread across 8,481 hectares as a distribution licensee.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per Rs 10 share for the financial year 2021-22. The dividend will be paid to the members on January 11, 2022.