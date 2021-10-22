Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Wipro, TVS Motor

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a rise for the markets back home.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are expected to trade in a cautiously on Friday, taking cues from the choppy deals witnessed in the last three consecutive sessions. However, Asian shares advanced as global indexes mostly climbed with the S&P 500 posting a record closing high. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a rise for the markets back home. The Nifty futures were trading at 18,270.80 points or 0.17 per cent up, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had slumped 336.46 points or 0.55 per cent to finish at 60,923.50 on Thursday. The broader NSE Nifty had declined 88.50 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 18,178.10.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Reliance Industries: RIL is expected to announce its second quarter (Q2), ended September 30, results for the financial year 2021-22 (FY22) post market hours. Meanwhile, the Mukesh Ambani-led company on Thursday had said that its shareholders have passed a resolution to appoint Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director to the RIL's Board.

TVS Motor Company: The two and three-wheeler manufacturer has reported a 41.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 277.6 crore for the second quarter.

Container Corporation of India: The company has reported a 41 per cent surge in its Q2 profit. The company's revenue rose 21 per cent on yearly basis.

Wipro: The global infotech firm has struck a global strategic IT and digital deal with London-based multinational electric and gas utility provider National Grid, to accelerate their digital innovation journey.

Zee Entertainment: The Bombay High Court has told Zee to call a shareholder meeting, as sought by top investor Invesco which is pushing for the removal of the TV network's CEO and a Board revamp.

JSW Steel: The steelmaker reported a 350 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,170 crore for the quarter ended September.