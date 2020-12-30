Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, JSPL, L&T

JSPL became the first private company in India to be awarded 'regular supplier' status by Indian Railways

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, extending the gains witnessed in the past five trading sessions, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 48-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 13,981, higher by 48 points or 0.38 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Here Are Some Stocks To Watch In Trade Today

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries shares are likely to be in the limelight as the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has completed the acquisition of equity shares of IMGR. Accordingly, IMG-R has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

JSPL

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) shares may see buyer interest after JSPL became the first private company in India to be awarded the 'regular supplier' status by the Indian Railways. Indian Railways, its subsidiary and track laying contractors can thereby source 60kg 880 grade (90UTS) Rails manufactured by JSPL and utilize them for their ongoing and upcoming projects.

L&T

L&T shares could witness some action as the water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction, a subsidiary of L&T secured an EPC order involving design, engineering, supply and installation of plant and equipment to lay 135 km of slurry pipeline and water pipeline systems between Bacheli and Nagarnar, and associated facilities in Chhattisgarh.